No need for nukes: Putin on Ukraine war

Shafaq News/ The use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict remains unnecessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed on Sunday.

“I hope they will not be required,” Putin told Russian state television, asserting that Russia possesses the strength to conclude the war it launched in 2022 on its own terms.

His remarks follow renewed international concern over the risk of nuclear escalation as the war enters its third year. While Ukraine continues to receive military and diplomatic backing from the US and NATO, Russia retains its nuclear arsenal, which it has so far kept off the battlefield.

Putin has recently signaled willingness to pursue a negotiated resolution. US President Donald Trump also endorsed diplomatic efforts, confirming last month that Russia and Ukraine came “very close to a deal,” based on discussions between Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin.