Putin-Trump call: Ukraine, US-Russia relations on agenda

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to speak on Tuesday between 13:00 and 15:00 GMT, with discussions expected to focus on the war in Ukraine and broader US-Russia relations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders already share a "certain understanding" following previous high-level discussions, including their February 12 call. However, key issues remain unresolved. "There are still many questions regarding the further normalization of our bilateral relations and a settlement on Ukraine.”

“All of this will be discussed," Peskov said, adding that the call has no set time limit and will last "as long as they deem necessary."

The war in Ukraine, which began in 2014 with Russia’s annexation of Crimea, escalated dramatically with Moscow’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. The conflict has since evolved into the largest military confrontation in Europe since World War II, with heavy casualties, mass displacement, and widespread destruction.

Despite multiple ceasefire attempts, including the Minsk Agreements (2014-2015) and a short-lived Russian ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas in 2023, hostilities have continued. The latest ceasefire proposal, a 30-day truce suggested by the US in March 2025, was accepted by Ukraine, but Russia has remained noncommittal, citing security concerns.