Mounting casualties: Russia and Ukraine exchange fire amid prisoner swap

Shafaq News/ At least eight people were killed and dozens more wounded in a wave of Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine overnight.

According to Ukrainian officials, the strikes killed four people in the western region of Khmelnytskyi and three in the capital Kyiv, which endured a second consecutive night of aerial bombardment. Additional casualties were reported in Sumy and Mykolaiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine recorded 250 separate attacks, including drone raids and 14 ballistic missile strikes, with at least ten people wounded in Kyiv and surrounding areas. A similar wave of strikes the previous night had injured fifteen.

Meanwhile, Russia reported intercepting or destroying nearly 100 Ukrainian drones in a single day, several of which were aimed at Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Defense said air defense units neutralized 95 drones in just four hours, most of them over the central and southern regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, and Oryol. Additional drones were downed over Kaluga, Tula, and the Moscow region, with one intercepted over Crimea.

The drone threat prompted authorities to temporarily close three airports in the Russian capital. Since May 21, Russian defenses have reportedly downed 107 Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow’s airspace.

The exchange took place on the third day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month, which have so far failed to produce a ceasefire.