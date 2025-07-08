Turkish FM: Russia ready for peace talks while Ukraine’s answer still pending

Shafaq News – Istanbul/Moscow

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced, on Tuesday, that Turkiye is awaiting Ukraine’s response to a proposal for a third round of peace talks with Russia.

“Russia has expressed readiness for new talks,” Fidan told TRT Haber after returning from the BRICS summit in Brazil, reaffirming Turkiye’s offer to host high-level negotiations. He pointed to past gains from earlier rounds in Istanbul, which led to major prisoner swaps and the repatriation of fallen soldiers, calling those efforts “successful.”

During the May 26 and June 2 talks, both sides agreed to a “1,000 for 1,000” prisoner exchange, including wounded and underage fighters, under an “all-for-all” arrangement.

Fidan noted that attention has now shifted toward securing a ceasefire. “The question is whether that comes through a leaders’ summit or working-level talks,” he explained, indicating both sides are exploring different approaches.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined Moscow’s conditions for ending the war in an interview with Hungary’s Magyar Nemzet, demanding the lifting of all sanctions, the unfreezing of Russian assets, and the suspension of international legal cases targeting Russia.

Lavrov argued that any agreement must resolve the “root causes” of the war—Kremlin language for Ukraine dropping its NATO ambitions and ceding occupied territories. He also called for international recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia as part of Russia.

While claiming openness to diplomacy, Lavrov rejected any ceasefire that would allow Ukraine and its allies time to regroup. “The goal must be lasting peace,” he stated, dismissing proposals to freeze current frontlines.

His comments came as both sides launched drone strikes Monday, disrupting air traffic and causing casualties.

On July 4, US President Donald Trump declared that Ukraine would need more Patriot missile systems to secure its airspace. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he and Trump had agreed in a phone call to expand air defense cooperation, including joint weapons production, while describing the 40-minute conversation as “fruitful,” with follow-up meetings planned.

The call came one day after Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s military objectives. Trump, however, accused him of dragging out the war. “Putin wants to push forward and keep killing people.”