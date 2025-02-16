Ukraine peace talks: US, Russia in Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ Senior US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to explore pathways toward ending Moscow’s nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

The discussions, aimed at laying the groundwork for a potential peace summit involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will proceed without Ukraine or its European allies at the table—a decision that has raised alarm in Western capitals.

US Representative Michael McCaul, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, told Reuters that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are set to travel to the Gulf nation for the talks. Moscow has not disclosed which officials it will send.

The exclusion of Kyiv and European partners from the initial phase has fueled concerns about their marginalization in a settlement process that could reshape security arrangements in the region. Zelensky has insisted Ukraine will not engage directly with Russia without first consulting its allies.

The move also stoked fears in Europe after Trump, who took office on January 20, held separate calls with Putin and Zelensky last week. Trump has vowed to swiftly end the conflict but has signaled a shift in US diplomacy, prioritizing direct engagement with Moscow.

On Saturday, Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, reinforced European unease, confirming that Western allies would not be part of the Saudi talks.

The US State Department declined to comment on the planned negotiations, though a source familiar with the process told Reuters the talks are expected to begin next week. Rubio, meanwhile, held a separate call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said both sides agreed to maintain contact to prepare for a meeting between Trump and Putin.

Zelensky confirmed plans to visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye in the coming weeks. However, he ruled out any meetings with US or Russian officials during the trips.

Shifting Battlefield, Diverging Demands

The war has entered a grinding phase, with Russian forces controlling roughly a fifth of Ukraine’s territory and making slow advances in the east. Kyiv is grappling with manpower shortages as it seeks to repel Russian attacks near the border and hold gains inside western Russia.

Moscow has maintained that any settlement must see Ukraine cede occupied territories and adopt neutrality. Kyiv, however, demands a full Russian withdrawal and has pushed for NATO membership or equivalent security guarantees.

The United States and European allies have provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Trump has voiced continued support for Kyiv but stressed the need for stricter oversight of US financial assistance.

Parallel to the peace overtures, Washington and Kyiv are negotiating an investment agreement that could grant US companies a 50% stake in Ukraine’s critical minerals sector. Zelensky has voiced concerns over the draft deal, saying it lacks adequate security assurances.