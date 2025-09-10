Russia, Ukraine trade overnight strikes

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv / Warsaw

Ukraine and Russia exchanged heavy overnight attacks, with Moscow reporting widespread drone incursions across its territory.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defenses downed 122 Ukrainian drones targeting multiple regions, including Bryansk (21), Crimea (17), Voronezh (12), and the Black Sea (15).

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported 200 combat clashes in the past 24 hours, claiming Russian losses of 990 troops, three tanks, an armored vehicle, 29 artillery units, a multiple rocket launcher, 347 drones, and 83 transport vehicles.

Meanwhile, Poland scrambled air defense units, including NATO-aligned systems, after Russian drones reportedly entered its airspace during the assault on Ukraine. The Polish military condemned the breach as “an act of aggression” that endangered civilians, noting that radars tracked more than 10 drones, some of which were neutralized, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed operations were ongoing and said he remains in “constant contact” with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

❗️W wyniku dzisiejszego ataku Federacji Rosyjskiej na terytorium Ukrainy doszło do bezprecedensowego w skali naruszenia polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej przez obiekty typu dron. Jest to akt agresji, który stworzył realne zagrożenie dla bezpieczeństwa naszych obywateli.Na… pic.twitter.com/w9ygKlRh8V — Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) September 10, 2025