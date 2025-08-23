Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight drone strikes

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine traded overnight drone and missile strikes, with Moscow claiming widespread interceptions and Kyiv reporting fresh damage from Russian barrages.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday the downing of nine Ukrainian drones over Bryansk and seven more across Rostov, Volgograd, and Krasnodar. It also reported strikes on Ukrainian positions in Donetsk using FAB bombs and precision missiles near Kostyantynivka, Bilytske, and Siversk.

Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed three civilians, including a child, were injured when debris from an intercepted drone hit homes in Petrov Val, shattering windows and igniting a fire that was quickly contained.

Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces intercepted 36 of 49 Shahed-type drones launched from Kursk, Millerovo, and Crimea, while the remainder struck targets in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy, causing localized damage.

Yesterday, Ukraine struck the Druzhba oil pipeline — one of Europe’s main crude supply routes — marking what Hungary described as the third such attack in recent weeks, only days after the line had resumed operations following earlier outages.

Budapest and Bratislava sent a joint letter to EU Commissioners Kaja Kallas and Dan Jorgensen, warning the attacks threaten their “energy security” and urging Brussels to intervene. The incident also drew attention from US President Donald Trump, who sent Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a handwritten note expressing anger over the disruption.