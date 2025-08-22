Hungary, Slovakia urge EU action over Druzhba pipeline strikes

Hungary, Slovakia urge EU action over Druzhba pipeline strikes
2025-08-22T15:06:24+00:00

Shafaq News – Budapest

Hungary and Slovakia urged the European Union on Friday to act against Ukraine after fresh strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, warning the attacks threaten their “energy security.”

Balazs Orban, Political Director to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, confirmed the two governments had sent a joint letter to EU Commissioners Kaja Kallas and Dan Jorgensen demanding protective measures. He said that the latest damage would halt crude deliveries for at least five days, accusing Ukraine of targeting “vital infrastructure” despite Hungary’s extensive humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

The issue also drew the attention of US President Donald Trump, who sent PM Orban a handwritten note expressing outrage. “Viktor, I don’t like hearing this. I am very angry about it,” Trump wrote, according to documents released by Balazs Orban.

Earlier today, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto charged that Ukraine struck the pipeline overnight, the third such attack in recent weeks, cautioning that repeated disruptions could push Budapest to reconsider electricity exports to Ukraine.

The Druzhba line, one of Europe’s key crude arteries, had only just resumed operations after earlier drone attacks caused prolonged outages.

