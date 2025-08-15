Turkiye to send 900MW of power to Syria

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkiye will start exporting about 900 megawatts of electricity to Syria by early next year, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced, presenting the plan as part of a broader strategy to strengthen regional energy cooperation.

Turkiye Today reported that the move follows an August 2 delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Syria in a project backed by the Qatar Development Fund, which began as a bilateral effort and has since evolved into a multilateral humanitarian program. Current gas flows stand at 3.4 million cubic meters per day, with work underway to increase capacity to 6 million cubic meters.

Bayraktar explained that the expanded supply could generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity in Aleppo and Homs, enough to power roughly 5 million Syrian homes, while also revealing that Turkiye is negotiating a new pipeline agreement with Iraq and preparing to finalize oil and gas exploration contracts in Pakistan.

