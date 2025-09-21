Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight attacks

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine launched heavy overnight assaults, with Moscow intercepting 19 drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday that air defenses shot down 12 drones over Crimea, four over the Black Sea, two over Bryansk, and one over Kursk.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military recorded 151 combat engagements in the last 24 hours, citing 37 Russian missiles, 71 airstrikes, nearly 4,800 artillery rounds, and more than 6,300 kamikaze drones. It noted that the fiercest battles were reported near Pokrovsk, with additional clashes in Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka, estimating Russian losses at 1,010 personnel, one tank, 25 artillery systems, and over 550 drones.