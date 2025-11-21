Kyiv rejects territorial concessions in US proposal

Shafaq News – Kyiv

Media reports suggesting that Ukraine has “approved” or “removed points” from a proposed US peace plan “have nothing to do with reality,” Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov asserted on Friday.

In a statement on X, Umerov underscored that Ukraine is reviewing partners’ proposals strictly within its established principles: preserving sovereignty, protecting its population, and securing a just peace.

While work with the U.S. delegation continues in Kyiv, various assumptions about the content of the consultations are appearing in the public space. I want to briefly clarify this.During my visit to the United States, my role was technical — organizing meetings and preparing… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 21, 2025

His comments followed European media reports outlining a US initiative that would require Kyiv to accept major territorial concessions to Russia as part of a potential roadmap to end the war.

According to those reports, the proposal includes 28 points urging Ukraine to acknowledge Russian control over Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk, cap its armed forces at roughly 600,000 personnel, and forgo future NATO membership. In return, Washington would offer Western security guarantees, reconstruction support, and long-term economic integration.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the proposal as a basis for “honest work” with the United States while maintaining that any outcome must fully protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

The American side presented points of a plan to end the war—their vision. I outlined our key principles. We agreed that our teams will work on the points to ensure it’s all genuine.We're geared up for clear and honest work—Ukraine, the U.S., our European and global partners. pic.twitter.com/DscaCBg4vW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 20, 2025

The Kremlin, despite being the central party to the territorial issues, stated it has not yet received official communication from Washington regarding the initiative.