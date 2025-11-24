US, Ukraine reach 'refined' peace plan on Russia war

Shafaq News – Geneva

US and Ukrainian negotiators have unveiled an “updated and refined peace framework,” aimed at ending the war with Russia, the two countries announced on Monday.

A joint statement following the US-Ukraine meeting in Geneva described the talks as “highly productive,” pledging continued and intensive work to finalize a peace plan over the coming days.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the talks, noted a “tremendous amount of progress” while acknowledging that “there is still some work to be done.”

The Geneva discussions follow a recent call from US President Donald Trump urging Kyiv to accept a US-drafted peace plan, setting November 27 as a deadline for Ukraine to respond.

According to media reports, the proposal includes 28 points. It calls on Ukraine to recognize Russian control over Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk, limit its armed forces to around 600,000 personnel, and forgo future NATO membership. In return, Washington would provide Western security guarantees, reconstruction assistance, and long-term economic integration.

Leaders in Kyiv and Europe quickly rejected the plan, describing it as “too favorable to the Kremlin.”

Russia, despite being central to the territorial disputes, stated that it has not yet received official communication from Washington on the initiative. Still, media reports suggested that Moscow has signaled tentative support for the proposal.