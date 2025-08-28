Russia downs 100+ drones as Kyiv strike kills 8

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine exchanged heavy strikes overnight, with Moscow reporting the interception of more than 100 Ukrainian drones and Kyiv confirming a deadly Russian missile hit on the capital.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 102 drones were downed across several regions, including 22 over the Black Sea, 21 each above Rostov and Samara, and 18 over Krasnodar, with smaller numbers intercepted in other areas.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported repelling 139 Russian attacks within 24 hours, including dozens of air raids and rocket barrages. It noted that Russian forces dropped 154 guided bombs, launched nearly 5,800 kamikaze drones, and fired more than 5,100 artillery rounds, adding that Moscow’s losses included 880 personnel, four tanks, seven armored vehicles, 40 artillery systems, and over 300 drones.

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a Russian missile struck a residential building, killing at least eight people, including a child, and injuring dozens, as rescue teams searched for survivors.

Zelenskyy condemned the strike as “a choice of missiles over negotiations” and urged stronger international sanctions, calling on countries such as China and Hungary to respond to what he described as deliberate attacks on civilians.