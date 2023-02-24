On the Russia-Ukraine war, New US sanctions for Moscow

Shafaq News/ The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia and provided more Aid to Kyiv concurrently with the first anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The new restrictions target over 100 entities, including banks and defense equipment suppliers, while the latest round of aid for Ukraine is worth $2bn, including new drone systems, high-mobility rocket systems, ammunition for artillery systems and communications gear.

"One year on, the commitment of the United States, together with some 50 countries who have rallied to rush urgently needed assistance to Ukraine, has only strengthened," the Department of Defense said.

Washington explained that the new measures aim to disrupt Russian financial institutions, officials, and authorities from "illegitimately operating in Ukraine."

The US added that it would provide Ukraine with electrical grid equipment to protect its energy supply from Russian strikes and generators to provide backup power.