US: Mixed signals on Ukraine war's potential end

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism that the war in Ukraine is nearing its end, during a visit to Rome.

"Even in the past 24 hours, we think we have some interesting things to report on,” Vance told reporters during a joint appearance with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "We do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war, this very brutal war, to a close.”

However, his remarks followed a separate statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who warned President Donald Trump could walk away from mediation efforts “within days” if no breakthrough is seen. “It is not our war. We didn’t start it."

Washington and Kyiv, meanwhile, signed a memorandum of intent this week to launch a long-term partnership focused on Ukraine’s critical mineral sector. Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the agreement would "help attract investment" for postwar recovery and industrial development.