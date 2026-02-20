About 80K Palestinians gather at Al-Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

2026-02-20T15:27:13+00:00

Shafaq News- West Bank

Tens of thousands of Palestinians attended the first Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite tightened Israeli security measures limiting access from the West Bank.

Jerusalem-based sources, cited by Palestinian media, estimated attendance at about 80,000 across the mosque compound. Israeli forces deployed heavily across the city, particularly at the Qalandiya checkpoint, where barriers were erected, identification documents checked, and worshippers searched. Dozens were turned back, including permit holders.

Authorities had announced that up to 10,000 West Bank residents would be allowed to attend each Friday under age restrictions and prior approval. Entry was limited to men aged 55 and older and women aged 50 and older, with children under 12 permitted with a parent. Local sources reported stricter implementation, with many denied access despite meeting the criteria.

A mandatory magnetic card system was also introduced, requiring residents to scan electronic cards at designated gates, allowing movement tracking toward Jerusalem. The steps form part of broader restrictions imposed since October 7, 2023, including numerical limits, security clearances, and expanded monitoring.

At Qalandiya, several Palestinians, who spoke with local media, voiced frustration after being refused entry. One man described Al-Aqsa as inseparable from identity and faith, lamenting that “prayer now requires a permit.” Worshippers, he emphasized, would continue trying to reach the mosque despite the restrictions.

Another Palestinian from Nablus recounted leaving home at 5 a.m. only to be denied access at the checkpoint. He labeled the entry process as narrowed to a single gate and expressed disappointment at being turned away despite meeting the age requirement.

A third worshipper urged Muslims to continue traveling to Al-Aqsa, calling it central to their cause. Despite the closures and permit requirements, he stressed that the mosque remains deeply rooted in Palestinian identity and voiced hope that access restrictions will eventually be lifted.

