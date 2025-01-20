UN Secretary-General warns Israel against West Bank annexation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned Israel against annexing any part of the West Bank, stating that any such attempt would constitute a "flagrant violation" of international law.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, Guterres said, "I am deeply concerned about the existential threat to the integrity and geographic continuity of the occupied Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank."

In related news, Guterres noted that more than 630 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday, with at least 300 trucks reaching the northern part of the territory, where the United Nations has warned of impending famine. The trucks entered on the first day of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Additionally, Qatar announced that it has initiated a land bridge to provide 1.25 million liters of fuel daily to the Gaza Strip during the first ten days of the truce, which took effect on Sunday.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry noted that the fuel "is used to power hospitals, shelters for displaced persons, and essential services," adding that "25 trucks loaded with fuel, funded by Qatar, arrived in the Gaza Strip today via the Kerem Shalom crossing."