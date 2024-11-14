Over 10,000 Israelis migrate to Canada following Gaza war

Shafaq News/ More than 10,000 Israelis have reportedly migrated to Canada since the beginning of 2024 due to regional conflict.

Haaretz reported that “7,850 Israelis applied for and received work visas in Canada in 2024, a figure five times higher than the previous year. In 2023, a total of 1,585 Israelis obtained work visas in Canada, while in 2022, 1,505 Israelis received the visas.” The newspaper noted that some Israelis migrating to Canada are “accompanied by their spouses and children.”

According to data from the Canadian Ministry of Immigration, “3,705 individuals applied for temporary work visas designated for Israelis from December 2023 to the end of September 2024. So far, 3,425 applications have been approved, with approximately 40 applications still under review.”

In addition to the three-year temporary visa, Canada approved 4,424 regular work permits for Israelis from December 2023 to the end of September 2024, including extensions of expired work visas.

The newspaper also mentioned that alongside the work visas granted to Israelis, the Canadian government allocated 5,000 temporary work visas for residents of the Gaza Strip who have relatives in Canada. Applications for work visas for Gaza residents can only be submitted on their behalf by their Canadian relatives.

According to the Canadian Immigration Office, “4,245 applications for temporary work visas were submitted by October 5, 2024, on behalf of Gaza residents wishing to move to Canada. Of these, 334 have already received temporary work visas and are currently in Canada, while 733 applications are in advanced stages of approval.”

It is noteworthy that Gaza residents can only leave the Strip with the approval of Israel, Egypt, and Canada, making the procedures more complex.

Meanwhile, Canada extended work permits this year for about 250 Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank who were already working in Canada.

The ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the increasing frequency of military incursions into West Bank cities and towns continue to result in casualties. Until the moment, 44,493 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of whom are Children, women, and elderly.