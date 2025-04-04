Iraqi court: Iranian convict not eligible for General Amnesty

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Federal Court of Cassation has rejected a petition to apply the General Amnesty Law to an Iranian national, a judicial source revealed on Thursday.

“The court upheld an earlier ruling by the Fourth Central Committee, which handles amnesty cases under the amended General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016,” the source told Shafaq News, clarifying that the committee had dismissed the application due to the refusal of claimants to waive their legal rights and demand for compensation.

The individual was convicted under Article 406 of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, which mandates the death penalty for premeditated murder or killings under aggravating circumstances.

The amended General Amnesty Law, approved by parliament on January 21, 2025, took effect in February, with courts beginning case reviews immediately and recording the first release on February 8.

Parliamentary sources estimate that approximately 57,000 detainees may be eligible for release under the law, depending on the nature of their convictions.