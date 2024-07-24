Yazidi Parliamentary Bloc to boycott Iraq Parliament session over General Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ The Yazidi parliamentary bloc announced its boycott of Wednesday's Iraqi Parliament session due to the inclusion of the General Amnesty Law on the agenda.

In a press conference, Naif Khalaf Sido, the head of the bloc, stated, "… we will not participate in today's parliamentary session. This decision is based on the belief that the General Amnesty Low does not serve the interests of Iraqis and provides an opportunity for impunity for certain terrorist crimes."

Sido urged political forces to "reconsider and reject the law," warning of "the consequences if it is passed."

The Iraqi Parliament is set to debate the General Amnesty Law, a key demand from Sunni blocs. This comes after political blocs agreed to include the bill on the agenda for the upcoming session.

Parliamentarian Raad al-Dahlaki hailed the decision, stating it would address the grievances of innocent detainees harmed by false accusations. However, despite this progress, the law's fate remains uncertain. Observers suspect some within the Shiite Coordination Framework may resist the bill's passage, potentially jeopardizing promises made to Sunnis during government formation talks.