MP Al-Rashidi: disagreements delay Personal Status and Amnesty Laws

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, independent MP Luqman Al-Rashidi said there are disagreements among political blocs and House of Representatives members regarding the General Amnesty and Personal Status Laws.

“Objections to certain articles of the Personal Status Amendment Law, which impact Iraqi society, are delaying its inclusion on the Parliament’s agenda,” Al-Rashidi told Shafaq News Agency.

He further noted “political disagreements over amending the General Amnesty Law and public concerns that it might include terrorists.”

Tomorrow, the Iraqi Council of Representatives will begin the first reading of the General Amnesty Law amendment, according to the session agenda released by the Council's Media Department.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the Iraqi Parliament postponed the first readings of the Personal Status Law proposal and the General Amnesty Law amendment due to political and parliamentary disagreements. Disputes over the Personal Status Law, particularly Article 57 on child custody, caused its removal from the agenda. Additionally, opposition from the Iraqi Communist Party and a boycott by the Yazidi parliamentary bloc over the General Amnesty Law contributed to the delay.