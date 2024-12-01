Iraq’s Parliament faces disputes over key legislation on Property Law and Personal Status

Shafaq News/ Discussions are still ongoing among political parties within Iraq’s parliament about removing the "Property Restitution Law" from the agenda of today’s session, Independent lawmaker Jawad Al-Yassari revealed on Sunday.

The law, which aims to return properties seized by the previous Baathist regime, is currently listed as the last item on the agenda.

Al-Yassari told Shafaq News that “the General Amnesty Law and the Personal Status Law are expected to be passed together as part of a single package,” noting that there is a political agreement to approve both laws if today’s session takes place.

However, Al-Yassari added that if Kurdish political factions oppose the removal of the Property Restitution Law from the session’s agenda, the session will be postponed until further notice.

The proposed laws face political disagreements in the Iraqi parliament. The Property Restitution Law has been a contentious issue, with Sunni political blocs opposing the law’s full implementation, while Shia factions object to the law’s provisions regarding the inclusion of Kirkuk but not other areas.

The law aims to return properties confiscated by the former regime, particularly to Kurdish and Turkmen citizens.

The Personal Status Law is also facing widespread debate, especially concerning issues of marriage, divorce, and inheritance. Additionally, Sunni lawmakers are pushing for the passage of the General Amnesty Law, which is opposed by Shia factions due to concerns over the potential release of individuals accused of terrorism.