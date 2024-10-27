Iraqi Parliament postpones vote on four laws, including Personal Status, to unspecified session

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Parliament decided to postpone the vote on four laws that were listed on its agenda, including the Personal Status Law.

“The Parliament decided to postpone the vote on the draft Property Restitution Law for properties affected by former Revolutionary Command Council decisions, as well as the vote on the proposed Personal Status Law No. (188) of 1959,” the Parliament’s media office stated.

The Parliament also decided to postpone the vote on thesecond amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. (27) of 2016, along with the vote on the Service and Retirement Law for Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) veterans.

Moreover, the parliament did not specify whether these laws were postponed to the next session or to future ones.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Parliament was scheduled to vote today on amendments to the Personal Status Law (PSL), a key demand of the Shiite Coordination Framework. In Iraq, it is common practice to pass laws alongside others to maintain balance among various groups. Today’s session was expected to include votes on several significant bills: the Kurdish bloc’s Property Restitution Law, the Coordination Framework’s Personal Status Law, and the Sunni blocs’ amendments to the Amnesty Law.

A source informed our agency that Parliament intended to vote on these laws as a package. “This means that if any law is rejected, all the proposed laws will be postponed to a later session.”



