Parliamentary dispute on contraversial laws could delay session

Shafaq News/ On Monday, independent MP Alaa Al-Haidari voiced his opposition to the proposal of discussing amendments to the Personal Status Law and the General Amnesty Law in a single parliamentary session.

Another MP, however, suggested that today's parliamentary session might be postponed due to four contentious issues on the agenda.

Al-Haidari told Shafaq News Agency, "We reject linking the Personal Status Law with the General Amnesty Law, as the two laws address different matters," clarifying that "today's session is dedicated to the second reading of the amendment to the Personal Status Law to pass it in upcoming sessions."

Al-Haidari also noted reservations about the General Amnesty Law, particularly regarding the exclusion of certain groups. "It is unacceptable to release individuals involved in terrorist organizations who have targeted and killed Iraqis," he said, emphasizing that such individuals should not be equated with others in the law.

He further stated his opposition to including corrupt officials, embezzlers of public funds, drug traffickers, and those involved in espionage and collaboration with foreign entities in the amnesty.

Meanwhile, independent MP Jawad Al-Yasari explained that "the disagreements revolve around the General Amnesty Law, the amendment to the Personal Status Law, as well as votes on the Law on Returning Properties to Their Owners (affected by certain decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council) and the Law on Leasing Agricultural Lands."

Al-Yasari added, "The House of Representatives is currently holding intensive meetings to reach agreements on these contentious issues. However, the session may be postponed due to the ongoing disagreements."

Today’s parliamentary session was set to include the second reading of the proposed amendment to the Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959 and the second reading of the proposed second amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016.

The Iraqi Parliament completed the first reading of the proposed amendment to the Personal Status Law on August 4.

The proposal to amend the Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959 has sparked widespread debate within parliament and among civil society organizations, with opinions divided between supporters and opponents. The proposed amendments pertain to matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and child custody.