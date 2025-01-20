Sources: Iraq's Parliament to tackle controversial laws in “One Basket” vote

Shafaq News/ Iraqi political and parliamentary leaders have reached an agreement to vote on the controversial laws in "one basket" during a session scheduled for Tuesday, parliamentary sources said on Monday.

The sources revealed to Shafaq News, "The session is expected to proceed with a full quorum to pass the three controversial laws, including the Personal Status Law proposal, the draft Property Restitution Law (second amendment to the decisions of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council), and the second amendment to the draft General Amnesty Law.”

“The controversial laws are expected to be voted on in tomorrow's session, following an agreement among all political and parliamentary parties,” they added.

Overview of the Controversial Laws

The draft Property Restitution Law, which addresses properties affected by decisions from the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council, has become a focal point in Iraq’s political landscape. Kurdish MPs and officials argue that the law is aimed at returning properties to their original Kurdish and Turkmen owners, confiscated under eight decisions made by the Council between 1975 and 1979. These decisions were intended to enforce demographic changes in disputed areas.

The proposed amendments to the Iraqi Personal Status Law No. 188 of 1959 have ignited heated debates within Parliament and civil society organizations. The proposed changes cover a wide range of issues, including marriage, divorce, inheritance, and child custody.

Meanwhile, Sunni parliamentary and political forces continue to press for the passage of the General Amnesty Law, a proposal that has met opposition from Shiite factions due to concerns over the potential release of detainees linked to terrorism charges. Since the formation of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government, this law’s fate remains uncertain. Despite an agreement to enact it, observers point to a lack of political will, particularly within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), which is believed to be delaying the law’s progress and backtracking on prior commitments made to Sunni forces to secure their support for the new government.

Sunni blocs conditioned the passage of this law during negotiations to form the State Administration Coalition, which included the CF, and Kurdish and Sunni blocs, leading to Al-Sudani's government. Sunni MPs maintain that the government’s program includes enacting the Amnesty Law, canceling security checks in their provinces, and addressing the suspension or abolition of certain entities that have contributed to significant tensions.