Iraq marshes: Polluted water triggers mass livestock deaths

Shafaq News/ Livestock in Iraq’s southern marshes are dying in large numbers due to severe water pollution and rising salinity, a local official warned on Friday.

Kifah al-Asadi, Al-Chibayish district administrator, stated that deteriorating water conditions—exacerbated by reverse flows along the Euphrates River and contaminated discharge—have rendered much of the water in al-Hammar Marshes unusable.

“In recent weeks, we have seen widespread animal deaths due to poor-quality water entering the marshes, especially in al-Hammar, where increased volumes from the main outfall drain are causing significant damage,” al-Asadi told Shafaq News.

Authorities have responded by opening the Aramco outlet to relieve pressure from reverse flows and closing tributaries feeding polluted water into the marshes, he said. Still, the available water remains too salty and polluted—primarily with untreated sewage—to support livestock or agriculture.

“The combination of water scarcity and pollution has devastated a significant portion of the region’s livestock,” al-Asadi added, calling for urgent government measures to address the growing environmental and economic threat.