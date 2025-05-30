Basra warns of mass protests as Euphrates pollution deepens

Shafaq News/ On Friday, residents in Iraq’s Basra Province called for an emergency task force to address the worsening pollution crisis in the Euphrates River, warning of mass protests if the issue remains unresolved.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Haitham al-Mansouri, a lead figure in the protest movement, described the conditions as “unsustainable,” criticising the government’s reliance on water tankers.

He also called for the immediate formation of a multi-agency task force, including the Basra Health Directorate, the provincial Environment Directorate, the Water Resources Department, the Marine Science Center, and technical teams from Basra Oil Company. “These bodies have the expertise to carry out field inspections, identify pollutants, and propose long-term solutions,” he added.

Moreover, public frustration continues to rise in northern Basra, where repeated demonstrations have erupted in recent months over deteriorating environmental conditions. Residents link a growing number of respiratory and skin-related illnesses to industrial waste and emissions from nearby oil facilities.

While officials at both federal and provincial levels have issued repeated assurances, residents report that no effective measures have materialised.

On Thursday, Mehdi al-Tamimi, director of the Basra office of Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights, outlined to Shafaq News the deepening humanitarian and service-related challenges facing the province.

“Water shortages and pollution remain key concerns in al-Madina, al-Sadiq, central Basra, and the southern and eastern districts, especially al-Faw,” he stated, calling on the local government to prioritise public welfare over political disputes.