Anger in Iraq’s Diyala: Residents rally over lack of services, drought

Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents in Iraq’s Diyala province staged protests on Friday, denouncing crumbling infrastructure and escalating water shortages.

In western Baqubah, demonstrators rallied at the entrance of Katoun al-Rahma, pressing for the completion of a long-delayed sewage project and broader investment in essential services.

Meanwhile, villagers in Qalaat al-Qassab briefly blocked the main road connecting the al-Salam subdistrict to Baqubah, highlighting severe drought conditions and the absence of clean water. Protesters also called on authorities to expedite a water supply project.