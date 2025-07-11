Iraq’s Baqubah protests erupt over poor services

Shafaq News – Diyala

Dozens of residents staged a protest on Friday in western Baqubah, the capital of Diyala province, demanding improved public services and the completion of a long-delayed sewage project.

The demonstration unfolded in the neighborhoods of Katoun al-Rahma, al-Razi, and surrounding areas, where residents expressed growing frustration over years of inadequate infrastructure and stalled development.

It marks the second protest in recent weeks, following a similar gathering in May that also focused on deteriorating services and delays in key projects. Participants further warned against using the area solely as a campaign platform during election seasons.

The latest demonstration comes amid persistent service gaps across the district. Residents report that ‘’electricity is available for fewer than ten hours per day during peak summer months.’’ Waste collection remains inconsistent, with piles of uncollected garbage accumulating in residential streets. Several roads are either unpaved or severely damaged, restricting access to schools and healthcare facilities.

A 2023 report by the Diyala Governorate’s Planning Department ranked western Baqubah among the lowest in the province in terms of essential service delivery.