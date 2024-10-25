Protests in northeastern Iraq: Citizens reject administrative changes based on “political quotas”

Shafaq News/ On Friday, citizens in two administrative units in Diyala, northeastern Iraq, began setting up protest tents against the Provincial Council's vote to change the heads of these units.

Shafaq News correspondent stated, “Citizens in the Qarah Tapah district, northeastern Diyala, began erecting protest tents in front of the directorate building in opposition to the change of the district administrator.”

The same situation occurred in the Bani Saad district, southwestern Diyala, where protesters rejected the selection of administrative unit heads based on “political and family quotas.”

On Thursday, dozens of protesters took to the streets in Diyala, blocking the Baghdad-Diyala road, southwest of the province, in response to the appointment of a local district administrator during a dawn session of the provincial council, which they claim was made based on “political power-sharing.”

The Diyala Provincial Council held an emergency session early Thursday, during which it voted on most of the heads of administrative units. However, several appointments were postponed due to unresolved disputes.

Following the session, council member Derya Khairallah announced her withdrawal from the "Security and Stability Alliance of Diyala," citing objections to how the voting process was conducted. This alliance, composed of ten members, plays a central role in the formation of the local government.