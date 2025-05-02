Clean water now: Basra residents rally against pollution, government ‘failure’

Shafaq News/ On Friday, thousands of residents in al-Madina District, north of Iraq’s Basra province, rallied to demand clean water and action on worsening environmental and health conditions.

Demonstrators blamed both local and federal authorities for ongoing neglect, particularly regarding pollution from nearby oil operations. Protest leader Sheikh Mohammed al-Issawi told Shafaq News that access to safe drinking water topped the community’s list of demands.

“People here endure daily contamination, disease, and environmental decline.”

Al-Issawi cited the long-delayed construction of a promised desalination plant as a symbol of “government failure.” Although 30 dunams (approximately 7.4 acres) have been allocated for the project, he noted that no funding has been secured and affected landowners remain uncompensated.

Highlighting the district’s proximity to some of Iraq’s largest oil fields, al-Issawi decried what he described as “chronic disregard” for a region that contributes significantly to the national economy. “Al-Madina fuels Iraq’s wealth but receives nothing but neglect,” he said, adding that continued inaction could trigger wider unrest.

The protest leader also denounced Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani for what he called a pattern of silence. “The governor has neither visited nor addressed our concerns—despite months of mobilization.”