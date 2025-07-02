PM Al-Sudani in Basra to confront water crisis

Shafaq News - Basra

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in the southern province of Basra on Wednesday, leading a delegation of ministers and advisors, according to a statement from his media office.

Shortly after landing, Al-Sudani met with Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani to review the latest measures aimed at containing the province’s escalating water crisis.

Sources informed Shafaq News that the visit also seeks to reinforce water supply initiatives, revive long-stalled desalination projects, and accelerate emergency responses in districts facing the harshest impacts.

Concerns have mounted in recent weeks over increasing salinity and pollution levels in Basra’s water supply, triggering widespread complaints over deteriorating drinking water and mounting damage to farmland and livestock across several areas.

Last week, the Basra Governor confirmed that a major seawater desalination project is expected to proceed soon as part of a long-term strategy to address rising salinity. In response, the Iraqi government allocated 18 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $13.8 million) for immediate interventions in Basra, including repairs to irrigation infrastructure and upgrades to water pumping stations.