Basra “toxic dump”: Rights commission demands state of emergency
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s human rights office in
Basra urged the government to declare a state of emergency, warning the province
has become a “liquid dumping ground” for toxic waste amid worsening water
contamination.
Mahdi al-Tamimi, the director of the commission’s Basra
office, said the water crisis in 2025 poses an escalating threat to the
population’s well-being and has received inadequate attention from authorities.
"Basra is facing a severe environmental danger due to
unchecked water pollution, which places the city's residents at serious
risk," al-Tamimi told Shafaq News.
He described the situation as critical, citing rising
salinity levels and chemical pollutants in Shatt al-Arab waterway, exacerbated
by prolonged diplomatic deadlock over water-sharing agreements and delays in
promised federal and local infrastructure projects. He also criticized oil
companies operating under licensing agreements for diverting fresh water for
injection into oil wells, further straining public access to clean water.
According to al-Tamimi, northern districts of Basra are the
hardest hit, lacking sewage systems and relying entirely on polluted rivers for
drinking and daily use.
The commission has documented hundreds of illness cases in
these areas, including severe dermatological, gastrointestinal, and in some
instances, cancerous conditions, he said.
Al-Tamimi urged the federal government to form an emergency
task force and issue a clear public plan to mitigate the crisis. "A
decisive response is urgently needed to prevent the situation from spiraling
into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," he warned.