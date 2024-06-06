Iraqi PM to inaugurate key projects in Basra

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is scheduled to visit Basra governorate on Saturday, accompanied by a delegation of ministers and federal officials, to inaugurate several major projects.

A government source informed Shafaq News Agency that Al-Sudani's visit will include the opening of the Azmara unit at the Shuaiba refinery, one of the most significant refineries in southern Iraq.

This visit follows Al-Sudani's previous trip to Basra on March 24, 2024, where he oversaw and launched numerous strategic and service-oriented projects in the governorate.

During his March visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated a rolling mill plant, part of the General Company for Iron and Steel, with an annual production capacity of 500,000 tons of various steel types. This plant had been inactive since 2003.

Additionally, Al-Sudani opened a urea fertilizer plant with a daily production capacity of 1,000 tons and a DAP fertilizer plant with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons, both under the Southern Fertilizer Company.