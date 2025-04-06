Iraq completes GPS system for 28,000 fuel tankers

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Oil Products Distribution Company completed a nationwide project to link more than 28,000 government and private fuel tankers to a GPRS-based tracking system, the company announced on Sunday.

The Director General Hussein Aboud explained that the system enables electronic and security oversight of fuel tanker movements around the clock, significantly reducing smuggling and unauthorized trade, noting that the system is connected to a centralized data center, allowing authorities to review movement records and stoppages as needed.

Earlier, the head of the company’s inspection authority Alaa Adnan stated that the company “is committed to adopting modern technologies in oversight operations, adding that the GPRS system is already yielding positive results in limiting manipulation and ensuring fuel reaches legitimate recipients.

Notably, GPRS (General Packet Radio Service) refers to a wireless communication technology that enables real-time data transmission and tracking. It is often used for monitoring the movement and location of oil tankers, ensuring efficient logistics and security.