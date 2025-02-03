Iraq's ports handle over 300 ships and tankers in January

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s ports received more than 300 commercial ships and oil tankers in January 2025, according to an official report released on Monday.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), told Shafaq News that a total of 341 ships and oil tankers docked at various Iraqi ports last month.

"The operations covered major ports, including oil and commercial terminals," Al-Fartousi said. "Of these, 74 oil tankers anchored at oil terminals in the Arabian Gulf, while 161 ships and tankers were received at the northern and southern Umm Qasr terminals."

He added that the Khor Al-Zubair specialized port handled 68 ships and tankers, while the liquefied gas terminal received eight tankers. Additionally, 29 vessels docked at Abu Flous port.

On Sunday, February 2, the company announced the arrival of 11 oil tankers at Khor Al-Zubair port.