Khor al-Zubair Q1 oil tankers surpass 200

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Khor al-Zubair Oil Port received 207 oil tankers in the first quarter of 2025, the General Company for Ports of Iraq announced on Monday.

Director General Farhan Al-Fartousi told Shafaq News Agency that the port successfully facilitated marine services, berthing, fuel loading, and cargo handling for all arriving vessels.

“All operations were executed efficiently under the oversight of the maritime control unit.”

In February, Al-Fartousi also announced an “unprecedented” achievement in Iraq’s history—namely, the adoption of a certified IMSAS (IMO Member State Audit Scheme) system, approved by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).