Iraq’s seaports generate +$215M in revenue in 2025 Q1

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s seaports generated over 314 billion Iraqi dinars in revenue during the first quarter of 2025, the General Company for Ports of Iraq announced on Monday.

Director General Farhan Al-Fartousi stated that total earnings from January through March reached 314.33B IQD (about $215.3M), with monthly revenues of 109.26B IQD in January ($74.6M), 98.73B IQD in February ($67.4M), and 106.33B IQD in March ($73M), crediting the gains to robust activity at major ports, including North and South Umm Qasr, Khor Al-Zubair, Abu Flous, and various oil export terminals.

“These figures reflect the impact of our ongoing development strategy to modernize maritime trade infrastructure,” Al-Fartousi remarked, highlighting enhanced cargo handling capacity, upgraded logistics systems, and expanded port facilities as key contributors.

He added that the company remains committed to its broader expansion agenda, which includes modernizing berths, enlarging cargo storage areas, and implementing digital platforms to streamline customs and clearance procedures. “Our broader goal is to strengthen Iraq’s position on the regional and global maritime transport map.”