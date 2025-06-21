Iraqi oil ports “UNAFFECTED” by regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil and commercial ports are functioning without disruption despite heightened security tensions across the region, the General Company for Ports of Iraq confirmed on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the company’s Director General, Farhan Al-Fartousi, reported that maritime traffic at the Basra Oil Terminal and offshore single point moorings (SPMs) remains steady, with large tankers continuing to dock, offload, and depart according to schedule.

“All marine units are functioning under well-defined operational plans that ensure safety and continuity,” Al-Fartousi added, stressing that between June 1 and 20, a total of 48 oil tankers arrived at Iraqi ports.

The reassurance comes as regional tensions mount sharply following Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion — a series of targeted strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iran has retaliated with True Promise 3, its most extensive direct attack on Israeli territory to date.

The Iranian operation has so far involved 18 waves of missile and drone strikes. With both sides signaling the possibility of further escalation, concerns have grown over potential impacts on maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for nearly 20% of global oil shipments.