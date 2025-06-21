Iran unleashes drone wave across Israel

Shafaq News/ Around ten drones launched from Iran triggered widespread sirens across multiple areas in Israel on Saturday morning, Israeli media reported.

One drone struck a building in the city of Beit Shean, causing a fire and major structural damage, Israel Hayom confirmed. Israeli police said the explosion ignited a blaze in a two-story building, while rescue authorities were searching for possible victims under the rubble.

No casualties were immediately reported.

The Israeli Home Front Command activated sirens again less than an hour later in the Arava Valley near the Dead Sea. According to public radio, the Israeli Air Force intercepted another drone that entered the area without causing injuries or damage.

Sirens also sounded in southern Golan, the Negev industrial zone, and Eilat, with reports of additional Iranian drones entering Israeli airspace.

The launches come on the ninth day of open confrontation between Iran and Israel, which began after a surprise Israeli attack on various areas in Iran.