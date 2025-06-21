Israel intensifies Iran strikes: 17 nuclear scientists killed

Shafaq News/ Israel has escalated its air campaign against Iran, targeting nuclear infrastructure and eliminating 17 nuclear scientists, according to Israeli and Iranian media reports on Saturday.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the scientists were killed in strikes launched since June 13. One of the attacks targeted an apartment in Qom, where Iranian physicist Ithar Tabatabai and his wife were reportedly killed.

Israeli military spokesperson Efi Defrin stated that recent strikes had “deepened” the targeting of nuclear sites in Isfahan, including facilities used to produce centrifuges and missile launchers.

Israeli operations come amid heightened regional tensions following Israel’s unprecedented strike on Iranian soil earlier this month, prompting retaliatory drone and missile barrages from Tehran.