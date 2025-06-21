Baghdad rocked by explosions: Iranian missiles traverse Iraqi skies

Shafaq News/ The loud explosions that rattled Baghdad early Saturday were caused by Iranian missiles crossing Iraqi airspace, a security source confirmed.

The source told Shafaq News that one missile’s fuel tank crashed between Abu Ghraib and Al-Radwaniyah, west of the capital, with no casualties recorded.

The incident unfolded as Iran and Israel entered their second week of direct strikes, with both sides exchanging missile and drone attacks across multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani renewed his rejection of Israel’s use of Iraqi airspace in strikes against Iran. In a meeting with UK Ambassador Irfan Siddiq, al-Sudani condemned the overflights as a “violation of sovereignty” and a threat to both regional and global security.

He called on the UN Security Council’s permanent members to intervene—demanding a halt to Israeli strikes on Iran and Gaza, and pressing for immediate humanitarian access to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Notably, Iraq had already lodged a formal complaint with the Security Council on June 13, protesting Israel’s reported use of Iraqi airspace during the initial phase of Operation Rising Lion.