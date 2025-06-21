Israel strikes Iranian military target

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli fighter jets launched multiple airstrikes on Iranian military sites, including a weapons depot east of Tehran, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Iranian state media confirmed explosions in the city of Ahvaz as air defenses responded to “hostile” targets over both Ahvaz and Mahshahr in Khuzestan province.

Iranian officials have not disclosed the extent of damage or any potential casualties.

The strike marks a continuation of Israel's attacks on Iran since June 13, to which Iran responded with significant drone and missile barrages.