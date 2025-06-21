Erdogan: Israel wants to set the world on fire

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Israel's actions in the Middle East risk igniting a regional conflict, urging Islamic nations to present a unified front.

Addressing an emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Erdogan denounced Israel’s strikes on Iranian territory as violations of international law and affirmed Tehran’s right to respond.

“We are confident that victory will be on Iran’s side,” he declared, expressing full solidarity with the Iranian government.

He accused Israel of fueling instability across Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, comparing its actions to those of Nazi Germany. “Just as the spark ignited by Hitler 90 years ago set the world on fire, Netanyahu’s Zionist ambitions serve no purpose other than dragging the world into disaster."

Erdogan’s comments come amid a sharp escalation between Iran and Israel, triggered by Israel’s unprecedented airstrike on Iranian territory earlier this month, to which Tehran responded with large-scale missile and drone attacks.