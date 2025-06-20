Erdogan warns: Iran-Israel war risks mass migration to Europe

Shafaq News/ The escalating Iran-Israel conflict could spark a fresh wave of migration toward Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned on Friday.

In a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Erdogan condemned Israel’s strikes on Iranian territory, arguing they have sharply intensified regional instability, according to the Turkish Presidency.

He also warned of the growing risk of nuclear fallout and urged that disputes over Iran’s nuclear program be resolved through diplomacy.

Cumhurbaşkanımız @RTErdogan, Almanya Başbakanı Friedrich Merz ile bir telefon görüşmesi gerçekleştirdi.Görüşmede İsrail ile İran arasındaki çatışma, ikili ilişkiler ve bölgesel konular ele alındı.Cumhurbaşkanımız Erdoğan görüşmede İran ile nükleer anlaşmazlıkların çözüm… — T.C. Cumhurbaşkanlığı (@tcbestepe) June 20, 2025

The region remains on edge, with Iran and Israel locked in sustained exchanges of missile and drone attacks since last Friday. Despite rising international pressure to de-escalate, both sides continue to press forward.