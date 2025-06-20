Erdogan warns: Iran-Israel war risks mass migration to Europe

2025-06-20T13:15:03+00:00

Shafaq News/ The escalating Iran-Israel conflict could spark a fresh wave of migration toward Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned on Friday.

In a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Erdogan condemned Israel’s strikes on Iranian territory, arguing they have sharply intensified regional instability, according to the Turkish Presidency.

He also warned of the growing risk of nuclear fallout and urged that disputes over Iran’s nuclear program be resolved through diplomacy.

The region remains on edge, with Iran and Israel locked in sustained exchanges of missile and drone attacks since last Friday. Despite rising international pressure to de-escalate, both sides continue to press forward.

