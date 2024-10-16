Enhancing economic ties and addressing regional concerns: Barzani and Erdogan discuss cooperation

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the strengthening of economic ties between Turkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the meeting focused on “ways to increase trade exchange and investment opportunities for Turkish businesses in various regions of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

“Additional topics during the meeting included the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, the Development Road project, the threats posed by terrorism, and the ongoing fight against ISIS.”

President Erdogan reiterated Turkiye’s commitment to ongoing cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing the private sector's readiness and willingness to invest across different sectors.

Both leaders “stressed the importance of enhancing relations, particularly in the economic sector.” They also shared concerns over the complex situation in the Middle East, acknowledging the potential risks and consequences for the region.

“They agreed on the necessity for all parties to work towards preventing further escalation of conflict and to resolve issues through peaceful means.”