Turkish President Erdogan thanks Kurdistan Region Leader Nechirvan Barzani

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for a New Year’s message of congratulations.

According to a brief statement from the Kurdish Presidency’s media office, Erdogan sent a message to Barzani, saying, “I extend my thanks to you for sending a congratulatory message to us on the occasion of the New Year.”

The Turkish president added, “On this occasion, I also wish you a happy new year.”