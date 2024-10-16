President Barzani starts meeting with Turkiye’s Erdogan, focusing on bilateral ties

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani has begun a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Details of the agenda were disclosed on Tuesday by Dilshad Shahab, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency who announced that “the two sides will engage in discussions regarding the advancement of Turkiye’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the recent developments in the wider region, while also sharing perspectives on other issues of mutual interest.”

Upon his arrival this morning, President Barzani also held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan.