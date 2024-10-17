Turkiye highlights Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani's visit

Shafaq News/ Turkish media have spotlighted Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Turkiye, where he held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The discussions focused on ways to boost bilateral ties, including Iraq’s upcoming elections and the economic impact of the Development Road project.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The Turkish news outlet Duvar described Barzani’s visit as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce relations between Ankara, Erbil, and Baghdad.

The visit followed Erdogan’s first trip to Iraq in 12 years, where he held meetings with both President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Duvar, shortly after Erdogan’s visit, Turkiye and Iraq signed memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation in military, security, and counterterrorism areas.

As part of this collaboration, Iraq imposed a ban on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) after the second high-level security meeting between Turkish and Iraqi officials. The move was seen as a significant step in addressing long-standing security concerns in the region.

Erdogan’s Call for Cooperation and Stability

Yeni Şafak, another Turkish newspaper, quoted Erdogan stressed the need for "strong cooperation in these difficult times" to eliminate terrorist threats, which he said undermined "peace and stability in the entire region." The discussion also covered broader Turkish-Iraqi relations and specific collaboration with the Kurdistan Region.

Erdogan, according to Yeni Şafak, expressed hope for peaceful and inclusive parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, set for October 20, which will also feature participation from the Turkmen Front. He additionally warned about the escalating Israeli aggression in the region and the potential for a full-scale war, stressing the importance of maintaining regional peace.

During the talks, Erdogan highlighted the importance of the Development Road project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at boosting economic development across the region. He pointed out that the project would enhance economic stability and regional solidarity, providing direct benefits to Kurdistan.

Yeni Şafak said that the Turkish president reaffirmed Ankara’s strong commitment to supporting Iraq and its people, whom he described as "brotherly and friendly," and praised Iraqi authorities for their efforts to keep the country out of ongoing regional conflicts.

Closed-Door Meetings and Security Discussions

According to Daily Sabah, Erdogan and Barzani held a private meeting attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The meeting was followed by a separate session between Barzani, Fidan, and Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, where they discussed regional security issues and the importance of cooperation between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Region.

The newspaper also noted Erdogan’s continued pressure on Iraq to fully classify the PKK as a terrorist organization. This stance was reiterated during a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad last April.