Exclusive: Iraq’s Al-Sudani discusses 7 files with Turkish President

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a private two-hour meeting on Friday in Istanbul to discuss bilateral ties and the Development Road project, an Iraqi official told Shafaq News.

The Iraqi official, speaking on condition of anonymity, quoted Erdogan as calling for strengthened relations and cooperation, particularly on the Development Road project.

“Turkiye and Iraq are neighboring nations with longstanding historical and cultural bonds,” Erdogan reportedly said. “Strengthening our relations and exploring cooperation opportunities, especially through the Development Road project, will yield significant benefits for both countries.”

The Development Road, a strategic initiative championed by al-Sudani, has garnered consistent interest from Ankara, according to the Iraqi official. Therefore, Erdogan underscored Turkiye's commitment to establishing “an effective mechanism for implementing the project,” which he suggested could become “a key economic axis for the region.” He further noted the interest of several countries in connecting their infrastructure to the project to benefit from the trade route.

Beyond economic cooperation, the leaders also focused extensively on strategies for regional stability and security, the official said.

Both al-Sudani and Erdogan reportedly agreed on the importance of diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, expressing concern over the potential for further regional escalation.

Erdogan conveyed Turkiye’s readiness to support Iraq’s stability and security, according to the Iraqi official, who added that the meeting also addressed progress made by technical teams implementing agreements signed in Baghdad in April 2024. These agreements include a water cooperation framework, with both sides expressing readiness to develop water infrastructure projects and land reclamation initiatives in Iraq.

Prime Minister al-Sudani’s announced visit to Turkiye, marks his second trip since assuming office.