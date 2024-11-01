Exclusive: Iraq’s Al-Sudani discusses 7 files with Turkish President
Shafaq News/
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan held a private two-hour meeting on Friday in Istanbul to discuss bilateral
ties and the Development Road project, an Iraqi official told Shafaq News.
The Iraqi
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, quoted Erdogan as calling for strengthened
relations and cooperation, particularly on the Development Road project.
“Turkiye and
Iraq are neighboring nations with longstanding historical and cultural bonds,”
Erdogan reportedly said. “Strengthening our relations and exploring cooperation
opportunities, especially through the Development Road project, will yield
significant benefits for both countries.”
The
Development Road, a strategic initiative championed by al-Sudani, has garnered
consistent interest from Ankara, according to the Iraqi official. Therefore, Erdogan
underscored Turkiye's commitment to establishing “an effective mechanism for
implementing the project,” which he suggested could become “a key economic axis
for the region.” He further noted the interest of several countries in
connecting their infrastructure to the project to benefit from the trade route.
Beyond
economic cooperation, the leaders also focused extensively on strategies for
regional stability and security, the official said.
Both
al-Sudani and Erdogan reportedly agreed on the importance of diplomatic efforts
to halt Israeli hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, expressing concern over the
potential for further regional escalation.
Erdogan
conveyed Turkiye’s readiness to support Iraq’s stability and security,
according to the Iraqi official, who added that the meeting also addressed
progress made by technical teams implementing agreements signed in Baghdad in
April 2024. These agreements include a water cooperation framework, with both
sides expressing readiness to develop water infrastructure projects and land
reclamation initiatives in Iraq.
Prime
Minister al-Sudani’s announced visit to Turkiye, marks his second trip since
assuming office.